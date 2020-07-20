Basketball Recruiting - Five-star Kendall Brown gives Baylor No. 1 class in 2021

Not only the timing, but the choice as the Minnesota native who attends Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian confirmed to Rivals.com that he has picked Scott Drew and the the Baylor Bears giving them their third high level commitment in the last week.

"I've been telling people for a while that I'm going to surprise them," Brown told Rivals.com.

Surprise he did with his pick and nobody is happier than the Bears.

Currently ranked No. 12 nationally in the class of 2021, Brown is an elite level athlete by any standard with 6-foot-7 size and tremendous versatility. He's at his best slashing to the rim and finishing in transition but can defend all five positions during switches, has excellent lateral quickness and is a team player. All of the things he does well at his size, Andre Roberson has used to make a lucrative living at the NBA level.

Brown joins a pretty filthy group that has all committed within the last week or so. Forward Jeremy Sochan ranked in the national top 40 before moving to Germany to play club ball for his senior year and shooting guard Langston Love is a top 50 player nationally. Together, the group now ranks as the No. 1 class in the 2021 team recruiting rankings.

