Five-star Karter Knox is sorting through his options
Class of 2024 five-star forward Karter Knox had quite an eventful summer. In four full EYBL sessions, he shot over 50-percent from the field and the lowest point total he averaged in a session was 16.3. To add onto his strong grassroots season, he was also a key piece for Team USA's U17 squad that won the FIBA World Cup, averaging 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in just under 16 minutes per game.
Knox, one of the top prospects nationally in the rising junior class, has countless programs pursuing him, but he chose a few to break down with Rivals.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Some programs involved: “UCF, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Texas and Kansas. Every school is just calling, it’s not one school over another, it’s pretty much the same. My recruitment is open.”
UCF: “It’s a very good school. They’re moving to the Big 12, so it’s a good school for sure.”
Florida State: “They’re home. They’re a good school with good coaching. I just really love that it’s by my home.”
Kentucky: “You know, they call me, and of course I got the offer. They’re just keeping in touch like every other school.”
Louisville: “Louisville is a good school, you know, out there in Kentucky. They’re a good program bringing in a lot of new players and a new coaching staff.”
Texas: “Texas is also a good school. There’s a lot of new incoming freshmen. They’re a good team and have a good coaching staff.”
Kansas: “Kansas is another good school. They have Bill Self and a good coaching staff. They’re a good program and have good education. A lot of good players come out of there.”
Pro routes: “I’m open to everything, college, Overtime, G-League, all of that.”
RIVALS' REACTION
It should be a long time before Knox’s recruitment gets completely sorted out. The programs involved are all interesting. Texas and Kansas are on him early, Florida State and UCF are close to home, and Kentucky's John Calipari and Louisville's Kenny Payne coached his older brother, Kevin, when he was in college at Kentucky. It’s also worth noting that his father played football at Florida State.