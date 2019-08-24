News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-24 08:14:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five-star junior Nathan Bittle has several options

Qmyymj5wagjum8zgsnav
Nathan Bittle (Courtesy of Under Armour)
Dan McDonald
Rivals.com Basketball

Nathan Bittle jumped into five-star status early on in the 2021 class. It takes a matter of minutes of watching him play to see why. At 6-foot-10, he checks all the boxes college coaches look for i...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}