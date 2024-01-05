One of the top prospects in the class of 2025, five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. may soon become one of the top prospects in the class of 2024 as buzz is beginning to build about a possible reclassification to 2024.



Sources indicate that Brown, who currently plays in the Atlanta-based Overtime Elite League, could make the jump to 2024 as early as this spring. Should that take place, Brown’s recruitment timetable would be accelerated. The Florida native has grown significantly over the past year and now checks in at 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds. His new build puts to rest old concerns about his size and allows the versatile guard to look and operate like a college-ready prospect.

Alabama, Indiana, Texas, Providence and Georgia Tech would be the schools to watch closest should the reclassification take place. Florida State, for which his mother played volleyball, shouldn't be discounted either. Hometown UCF is also worth monitoring based on the fact that his father played for current Knights assistant Kevin Norris, with whom the Brown family has an extremely strong bond.

Brown arrived at OTE this year after playing his sophomore season at Kansas’ Sunrise Christian Academy. He played his freshman season at Orlando Christian Prep. He plays on the adidas 3SSB summer circuit.