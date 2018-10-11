"The summer went OK, but I feel like we should have won a lot more games than we lost for it to be a great summer," Brown told Rivals.com. "Individually I think I picked up on a lot of stuff that I need to know for later. Like college basketball, NBA-type stuff, IQ wise.”

He credits it to picking up things he needs for the next levels he's trying to get to.

A 6-foot-8 small forward from Austin (Texas) Vandergrift who currently ranks No. 9 nationally in the junior class, Brown earned early acclaim for his freakish athleticism. Over the summer and at last weekend's USA Basketball minicamp, though, Brown has proven to a much more complete shooter, ball-handler, defender and overall player.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Five-star wing Greg Brown , the class of 2020's human trampoline, is proving that his game is about much more than just athleticism.

Holding offers from Cal, Florida, Kansas, Memphis, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and others, Brown said that Kansas, Kentucky, Texas, Texas A&M and UCLA are among the schools he's noticed stopping by to see him work out this fall.

Recently, Brown hit hometown Texas and nearby A&M for unofficial visits.



“It was good," said Brown of his visit with the Longhorns. "We went to the football game against USC and it was a great game and time. I go up there sometimes just to work out by myself. I have a good relationship with them.”

He also enjoyed his time in College Station.



“It was a good visit there too," said Brown. "We went around the locker room and we played pickup with the guys. It was real good. It’s just a little bit away from home, but it’s good.”

At this point in time, Brown isn't all too concerned with his recruitment. He's more worried about getting in the gym.



“We might cut down the list sooner or later," said Brown. "But, I’m probably not going to commit until at least my senior year. I want to keep my mindset focused on getting better.

“I’m going to hold off on taking visits and just stay in the lab.”