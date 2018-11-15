B.J. Boston Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The 2020 class is the first class that has the opportunity to take five official visits as juniors along with taking five more as seniors. One prospect who has taken advantage of this new rule is five-star shooting guard B.J. Boston. The Georgia native has already used three of his five official visits for the year on trips to Alabama, Auburn, and Duke. He had an official visit planned with Florida, but he’ll be rescheduling it. Ohio State is another school that could get a visit before the end of his junior year. MORE: Where unsigned players could land in April | Top early signees by conference

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Boston talks about the schools he’s visited or plans to visit. Alabama: “It was fun. I got to hang out with the staff, the team, and see the football game. I like Coach Avery (Johnson) and have a good relationship.” Auburn: “I liked it down there. Coach (Bruce) Pearl is selling all us Georgia kids on going there together like me, Sharife Cooper and all them.” Duke: “It was cool. It was a lot of fun. I liked it a lot. Coach K and his staff do a really good job.” Florida: “I went there a year or so ago. I liked it. They have a young and energetic staff, and I like them.” Ohio State: “I like Ohio State. I have a really good relationship with Coach (Chris) Holtmann. He always tells me how he can’t wait to coach me someday."

RIVALS REACTION