Five-star Julian Phillips recaps summer visits

Kansas and Ohio State are among the others that remain involved here. North Carolina ’s new staff is also showing interest.

Julian Phillips continues to produce as one of the top prospects on the Adidas 3SSB circuit and remains one of the most highly recruited prospects in the 2022 class. Once the dead period ended last month the five-star small forward started a visit tour that included official stops at Clemson , Florida State , LSU and Wake Forest .

Clemson: “I think they have a great program. I have a great relationship with coach Brownell, coach Dean and the rest of their staff. They are a good group of guys and showed my family a lot of hospitality. They have great facilities, and the campus is nice. I met a lot of people there. Overall, it was a great visit.”

Florida State: “That one went really well. Coach Hamilton and coach Smith are great, and their program speaks for itself. The visit went great. Their arena is crazy nice. I got to speak with some people from the entrepreneur program up there, which I thought was really cool, and I talked to some people from sports management. Everything is nice up there.”

LSU: “Coach Wade showed me everything they had. They have a beautiful campus. I got to see the tiger they have. That was pretty crazy. They have really nice facilities. That one went well too. They’ve been on me harder the last couple months.”

North Carolina: “I spoke with coach Davis before, and I have talked to coach May as well. It’s just been on the phone and stuff. I think they came to watch me play in Alabama. Coach May saw me during the team camp last month and contacted me after that.”

Wake Forest: “With coach Forbes and coach McKie, I think they have a really good program. Coach McKie is from South Carolina, so there is a connection there. I’ll be excited to see what all they have up there.”