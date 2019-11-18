An already good class turned great on Monday when five-star wing Josh Hall picked N.C. State.

A tall and lanky wing at Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep with a burner for a jump shot, Hall adds starpower to a balanced class. He's also a huge win for Kevin Keatts and staff who persuaded him to commit early rather than wait around until the late signing period as initially planned.

“I feel like the system is a hand-in-glove fit for me. Coach (Kevin) Keatts and his staff have sowed constant supports towards me and my family, as well,” Hall said regarding his college decision. “It will be amazing to play in front of my family especially since the ACC is the biggest stage for college hoops.”