Jeremy Roach Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Duke: “The visit there was really good. I got to see how they work down there and the environment. They have that bond and that family feel down there. The fan base is crazy and it is just a great school.” Kentucky: “I went there for an exhibition game (last year). The fan base is crazy and it is sold out every game, even for their exhibition games. Their fans are loyal. He (John Calipari) is saying that I am their guy that they want and that they want me and need me there.” North Carolina: “They are saying that they can help fulfill my dreams and help me get to the NBA and that it is the best way for me to go.” Villanova: “I visited there earlier this fall. It is a great program. Jay Wright is a great coach that develops his players and he has just told me that he wants to help me fulfill my dreams of getting to the NBA and he just feels like he is the best to do it, both mentally and physically.”

RIVALS' REACTION