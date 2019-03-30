Atlanta, GA - Rivals.com caught up with the five-star forward heading to Villanova next year, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. The talented power forward was one of 24 players selected as a McDonald's All American along with his Villanova teammate Bryan Antoine. Robinson-Earl dished on expectations for next season, what it was about Jay Wright and the program that put them over everyone else, and areas of his game he'll be focusing on before next season.