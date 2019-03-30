Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-30 11:05:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five-star Jeremiah Robinson-Earl ready to make an impact at Villanova

Ekhhtwckqnwaylfrj6lp
Krysten Peek • BasketballRecruiting.Rivals.com
@KP_Rivals
Basketball contributor
Krysten is a former DII basketball player but sometimes tells top recruits she played at UConn to see the look on their face. She's also completed a marathon on every continent (yes, even Antarctica).

Atlanta, GA - Rivals.com caught up with the five-star forward heading to Villanova next year, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. The talented power forward was one of 24 players selected as a McDonald's All American along with his Villanova teammate Bryan Antoine. Robinson-Earl dished on expectations for next season, what it was about Jay Wright and the program that put them over everyone else, and areas of his game he'll be focusing on before next season.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}