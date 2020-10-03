Basketball Recruiting - Five-star JD Davison commits to Alabama

Alabama has made a big splash in the 2021 class. Nate Oats and his staff landed a commitment today from five-star point guard JD Davison today.

Currently ranked No. 13 in the 2021 Rivals150, the Alabama native is one of the most explosive athletes in the class at 6-foot-3. Beyond that, he is a really gifted passer with great court vision and he’s an unselfish player. His jump shot continues to get better and better and he has potential to be really strong defender.

In last August, Davison trimmed a list that included scholarship offers from all over the country down to Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, LSU, Memphis and Michigan before the Crimson Tide won out.

Davison becomes the Crimson Tide’s first five-star commitment since landing both Collin Sexton and John Petty in the 2017 class. He joins four-star small forward Jusaun Holt to make up Alabama’s 2021 class right now. Look for Alabama to keep the momentum going and potentially and more highly ranked talent before the early signing period hits.