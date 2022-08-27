Baylor picked up a massive commitment in the class of 2024 on Saturday, when five-star wing Jason Asemota made the call for the Bears during a visit to Waco. The No. 13 player in the 2024 class, Asemota chose Scott Drew's program over schools such as Arizona, Auburn, Illinois, Kansas and a host of other major programs.

Below, Asemota talks to Rivals about the factors that led to his commitment, and national recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy dives into what the Bears are getting in the Arizona-based junior.





IN HIS WORDS





ON HIS DECISION TO ATTEND BAYLOR

“I already knew I liked it, but I’m here right now and I’m just falling more and more in love with it. I love everything they have to offer and everything about the school. It’s a place I can really call home.”

ON HIS VISIT TO WACO

“I got to see all the factitles and all the housing and go out to eat with the coaches a few times. I got to work out with the team and I already feel at home. I feel like I’m home even though I’m still two years away from college. I was 90-percent sure I was going to commit before I came, but as soon as I got here, I was like,’yup. I’m doing it.’”

ON HOW HE FITS WITH SCOTT DREW’S SYSTEM

“I fit perfectly because they like long, athletic plasters that can shoot the ball and play in transition. They also like that I can rebound and defend.”

ON WHAT PART OF HIS GAME HE’S WORKING ON THIS SEASON

I’m working on getting stronger – a lot stronger. I’m also working on being more on the ball and playing like that.”

ON WHICH BIG 12 OPPONENT HE’S MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO PLAYING

“Probably playing at Kansas because of all the history and everything.”



