Five-star Jarace Walker still considering August visits
After taking several trips in June, five-star Jarace Walker is still deciding which programs he will visit in August.
“I took official visits to Auburn, Ohio State, Houston and Alabama in June. I have been talking to all the coaches, but I have not set up any visits for August yet.” Walker said, “I am just going to talk about two of the visits, but I am not saying that they are my top priorities or anything.”
*****
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Houston: “They got a real family atmosphere”
Alabama: “They have a really fast-paced offense, really get up and down the floor.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I want to go into a family atmosphere; have a good relationship with the coaching staff and the player development will be big. Wherever I go to college, I want to continue to grow and develop."
RIVALS' REACTION
Walker has the frame, the broad shoulders and the length to pop immediately. On the floor, you see how hard he competes, and that may be his greatest skillset. Walker has shown some handle to get downhill from the perimeter. He also has a nice mid-range game, especially going left, that he is able to get off from multiple angles. While the jump shot is a work in progress and he is a little stiff in the hips, Walker is a good rebounder and passer.