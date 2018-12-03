ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The best two-sport athlete in the class of 2020, five-star point guard/four-star quarterback Jalen Suggs, made his return to the basketball court over the weekend at the Big 12 Classic.

Fresh off of winning a state championship with Minneapolis (MInn.) MInnehaha Academy on the football field, the 6-foot-4 floor general said he hadn't yet made a decision on whether to focus on basketball or continue playing two sports.

“It was amazing going out on top with a state championship," Suggs told Rivals.com. "That’s the first time that it has been done in our school’s history, so there was nothing better than to do that with my brothers and to have them and myself get that experience. It was fun, but now we are on to basketball.

“I’m not sure yet on focusing on one. I know there has been speculation on it but I still myself haven’t come to a conclusion yet”

On the floor, Suggs didn't look to have missed a beat in a 30-point performance.

“I didn’t get to go to any of the scrimmages so it was my first game and it was a real test to see how my body was and how my skills are holding up," said Suggs. "I think I played pretty well, there were a couple of turnovers I could have back, but it was a learning experience and I think as a team we played well.”

