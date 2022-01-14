Five-star Jahki Howard talks Texas, Kentucky, Florida State

Bel Air, Md. – One of the most promising 2024 prospects in the country, Jahki Howard left his Atlanta-area high school to attend Kanye West’s California-based Donda Academy prior to the season. Now firmly in place at his new school, Howard is letting his recruitment, which already included a number of high-profile schools, continue to develop. Rivals.com recently caught up with the five-star sophomore to discuss where things stand.





ON HIS TRANSFER TO KANYE WEST’S DONDA ACADEMY

“I love it here. They are always getting me better. The coaches and trainers are good and know how to work with me.”





ON WHETHER OR NOT HE’S MET KANYE IN PERSON

“Yeah, I met him two times already. He’s cool. He’s a chill person.”





ON THE STATE OF HIS RECRUITMENT

“It’s going really well. I have a lot of colleges looking at me right now. It’s been good.”





ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Texas for sure. They’ve been in the mix. Then, I talk to Kentucky a lot. Florida State, too.”





ON TEXAS

“You know I’ve always loved Texas. I love Texas because [Kevin Duant] went there, and KD is my favorite player.”





ON EVENTUAL VISITS

“Obviously it’s early but I want to check out lots of places. Texas for sure but also Kentucky and Florida State.”





ON FSU

“I know it’s a really wing-contracted school. They really like players like me and what I bring. They have long forwards that defend and sort of play like me.”





ON KENTUCKY

“They don’t usually offer early, but we’ve been talking, so hopefully eventually. I really like it and it’s been good so far. I talk to Coach Orlando [Antigua] mostly.”





ON ORLANDO ANTIGUA

“He’s really cool. He’s chill and talks to me like a friend He’s really nice.”



