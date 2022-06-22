Five-star Ja’Kobe Walter commits to Baylor

On Wednesday, five-star guard Ja’Kobe Walter made his pledge to the Baylor Bears, becoming the second piece to their 2023 class. Below, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf details exactly what Walter's addition means for the Bears.

WHAT BAYLOR IS GETTING

Walter has the build, athleticism, and versatility to be a great two-way player in time. He can guard multiple positions on the perimeter as well as score from multiple levels on the offensive end. Walter has shown the ability to be a go-to scorer for his team whenever they need it. He plays at a nice pace, dictating the pace of play more often than not due to his patience. At 6-foot-5, he has the length and athleticism to play multiple positions off of the ball, and can be a secondary ball handler for the Bears in a pinch as well. Walter moves the ball well on the perimeter and the offense is more crisp with him in the game.

*****

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BEARS