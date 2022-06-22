Five-star Ja’Kobe Walter commits to Baylor
On Wednesday, five-star guard Ja’Kobe Walter made his pledge to the Baylor Bears, becoming the second piece to their 2023 class. Below, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf details exactly what Walter's addition means for the Bears.
WHAT BAYLOR IS GETTING
Walter has the build, athleticism, and versatility to be a great two-way player in time. He can guard multiple positions on the perimeter as well as score from multiple levels on the offensive end. Walter has shown the ability to be a go-to scorer for his team whenever they need it. He plays at a nice pace, dictating the pace of play more often than not due to his patience. At 6-foot-5, he has the length and athleticism to play multiple positions off of the ball, and can be a secondary ball handler for the Bears in a pinch as well. Walter moves the ball well on the perimeter and the offense is more crisp with him in the game.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BEARS
Walter, currently ranked No. 17 in the Rivals150, is one of the Bears’ top commits of all-time. His pledge gives Scott Drew a cornerstone piece in this class heading into the summer. Walter joins Miro Little, a guard prospect from Finland, as the second member of the 2023 class. Baylor has locked up their star guard for the class and can now start to focus on forwards and bigs through the high school ranks, but most likely the portal. With the commitment of Walter following Keyonte George in the class before, this is the second year in a row that Drew has locked up his top guard prospect in the class.