He discussed why the six made the final cut. “Cutting this list was definitely not easy for me. Any school could’ve been in my top-six that was originally within my top-10 but these are the six schools I can truly see myself at.”

Five-star big man Isaiah Stewart has taken another step towards his college decision. Originally focused on a group of 10, Stewart told Rivals.com that he has trimmed his school list further as six remain in contention for his signature.

Passing the look test is not an issue and neither is Stewart’s ability to fill the box score each time he hits the floor. Competing and then defeating the best on the travel, high school, camp and international circuits, Stewart’s pedigree is as good as one can find within the prep realm.

A 6-foot-9 big man with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, the New Yorker sports a chiseled physique, super soft hands and elite motor which makes him one of the more dominant interior producers in recent years. He has enveloped the use of either hand around the basket on the score attempt and also become better off of the face-up jumper. However, he remains at his best as a low-post finisher, traffic rebounder, and backline shot changer.

On the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, the City Rocks’ star posted per-game averages of 18 points (57 percent FG), 11.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks.

Stewart has no official visits planned, though that could change as a number of trips could be scheduled for next month. He has already taken unofficial visits within the past year to all of his six finalists outside of Washington. A timetable for his commitment remains undecided.