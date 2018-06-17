Colorado Springs, Colo. - Isaiah Stewart recently cut his list to 10 schools which include Duke, Michigan State, Indiana, Georgetown, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Villanova, Texas, Louisville and Washington. Stewart remains very active in his recruitment and says he hears from all his final schools consistently.

Rivals.com caught up with the five-star forward at the U17 USA Basketball tryouts for more a deep dive on his top 10, when he plans on narrowing things down to five official visits and a time frame for a decision.