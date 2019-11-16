Another five-star is off the board and thanks to his decision, a familiar face has returned to the top of the 2020 team rankings.

6-foot-9 big man Isaiah Jackson of Waterford Township (MIch.) Waterford Mott announced on Saturday that he'll play his college basketball for John Calipari and Kentucky.

Jackson's decision combined with five-star point guard Devin Askew's move to the class of 2020 gives the Wildcats the top recruiting class in 2020.

