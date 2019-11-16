Five-star Isaiah Jackson delivers decision
Another five-star is off the board and thanks to his decision, a familiar face has returned to the top of the 2020 team rankings.
6-foot-9 big man Isaiah Jackson of Waterford Township (MIch.) Waterford Mott announced on Saturday that he'll play his college basketball for John Calipari and Kentucky.
Jackson's decision combined with five-star point guard Devin Askew's move to the class of 2020 gives the Wildcats the top recruiting class in 2020.
One of the top frontcourt athletes in the class of 2020, Jackson is an explosive leaper who runs the floor with the long and loping strides of a 400 meter sprinter. He uses that athleticism, long arms and impeccable timing to be one of the very best shot blockers in the senior class.
On offense, he's been primarily a lob finisher or a garbage man but it's important to note that he has very good hands, soft touch and is quick off his feet. UK's Kenny Payne is generally regarded as one of the best big men coaches in the country and if he can teach him a reliable post move or two, then Jackson could make a significant early impact.
In addition to Askew, Jackson joins a class that is headlined by top five shooting guard Terrence Clarke and five-star wing B.J. Boston. Four-stars Lance Ware and Cam'Ron Fletcher complete the Wildcats top ranked class.