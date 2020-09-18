Basketball Recruiting - Five-star Harrison Ingram makes his pick

"Just the amount they believed in me, and the opportunity to play early often and through my mistakes was something I could not turn down," told Rivals.com about picking The Cardinal.

During a video released on social media the 6-foot-7 small forward from Dallas (Texas) St. Mark's revealed that he has chosen Stanford .

One of the top ten players in the class of 2021, five-star senior Harrison Ingram announced his college decision on Friday afternoon.

In Ingram, the are getting a true basketball player. While he has good size and some athleticism, it is Ingram's strength, skill level and old school feel for the game that make him a standout. He's among the best passers in the country regardless of position, he rebounds, he is a big-time defender who can switch up and down a lineup and most of all he's a high character leader who can go and get a bucket when needed.

He's also known for having one of the best work ethics of any player in the country.

"I would say my best attribute is my ability to improve at a fast rate," said Ingram. "I love to playmake for myself and others and I’m going to bring a versatile game and very unselfish play."

Ranked No. 9 overall in the 2021 Rivals150, Ingram looks to be the perfect replacement for potential one and done wing Ziaire Williams and this makes it two years in a row that Stanford has landed a top 10 prospect.

