Rivals’ Rob Cassidy recently spoke to Thomas about his plans for his junior year visits as well as his decision timetable.

One of the most in-demand prospects in the class of 2025, Meleek Thomas is still officially considering 12 schools. Auburn , UConn, Duke , Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Kentucky , Michigan, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Villanova are the schools alive in the hunt to land the five-star guard at this juncture. That said, Thomas could be closing in on another trimming of his list.

ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“I want to go to Alabama at the end of the month. In January, I want to go to Auburn and I’m working on that. Then, in February I want to go to Kentucky. Shortly after that, I’m going to set up my Michigan visit. Then, I have to get Duke in there and maybe a couple other schools.”

ON MICHIGAN:

“I like the coaches up there. I really like coach [Phil] Martelli. He keeps in contact a lot. I like his vibe. He’s always telling me that it could be my home if I want it.”

ON IF HE HAS WATCHED MICHIGAN YET THIS SEASON:

“I saw highlights of some Michigan games. I saw that guard, Dug [McDaniel] finished with, like, 26 against St.John’s.”

ON ALABAMA:

“They like players that play my style. They let me know that all the time. They’re looking for guys like me that can do a little of everything. They think I can come there and play a Brandon Miller-type style and take over.”

ON AUBURN:

“I have two [AAU] teammates that both committed there with Tahaad Pettiford and Jahki Howard. Then, like, Bruce Pearl and coach [Ira] Bowman are in contact a lot. I already feel comfortable with Auburn and I’m going to get up on that visit soon. I like the play style, too. I could fit in there.”

ON HIS CONVERSATIONS WITH PETTIFORD:

“He tells me how the atmosphere is. We’re close, so I can joke with him. I tell him, ‘Tahaad, don’t have me come up there and then it’s not like what you say and it’s not good.’ Then, he jokes back and is like, ‘You know I wouldn’t be going there if it wasn’t like that.’ That’s a different perspective, He’s right. That’s his school for four years potentially, you know? So it says something that he picked it.”

ON FURTHER TRIMMING OF HIS LIST:

“I’m going to cut it down again. Maybe around New Years, I think. After that I’ll have a time around when I’m going to commit.”

ON THE PART OF HIS GAME HE IS WORKING TO DEVELOP:

“I work on everything every day with every single workout, so it’s hard to pick one thing. I really concentrate on getting better at different positions. Like, if I’m at the wing, I can have like seven rebounds and do a little bit of everything. I work on being dominant.”

*****