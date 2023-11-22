Five-star guard Meleek Thomas planning multiple winter visits
One of the most in-demand prospects in the class of 2025, Meleek Thomas is still officially considering 12 schools. Auburn, UConn, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Kentucky, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Villanova are the schools alive in the hunt to land the five-star guard at this juncture. That said, Thomas could be closing in on another trimming of his list.
Rivals’ Rob Cassidy recently spoke to Thomas about his plans for his junior year visits as well as his decision timetable.
IN HIS WORDS
ON UPCOMING VISITS:
“I want to go to Alabama at the end of the month. In January, I want to go to Auburn and I’m working on that. Then, in February I want to go to Kentucky. Shortly after that, I’m going to set up my Michigan visit. Then, I have to get Duke in there and maybe a couple other schools.”
ON MICHIGAN:
“I like the coaches up there. I really like coach [Phil] Martelli. He keeps in contact a lot. I like his vibe. He’s always telling me that it could be my home if I want it.”
ON IF HE HAS WATCHED MICHIGAN YET THIS SEASON:
“I saw highlights of some Michigan games. I saw that guard, Dug [McDaniel] finished with, like, 26 against St.John’s.”
ON ALABAMA:
“They like players that play my style. They let me know that all the time. They’re looking for guys like me that can do a little of everything. They think I can come there and play a Brandon Miller-type style and take over.”
ON AUBURN:
“I have two [AAU] teammates that both committed there with Tahaad Pettiford and Jahki Howard. Then, like, Bruce Pearl and coach [Ira] Bowman are in contact a lot. I already feel comfortable with Auburn and I’m going to get up on that visit soon. I like the play style, too. I could fit in there.”
ON HIS CONVERSATIONS WITH PETTIFORD:
“He tells me how the atmosphere is. We’re close, so I can joke with him. I tell him, ‘Tahaad, don’t have me come up there and then it’s not like what you say and it’s not good.’ Then, he jokes back and is like, ‘You know I wouldn’t be going there if it wasn’t like that.’ That’s a different perspective, He’s right. That’s his school for four years potentially, you know? So it says something that he picked it.”
ON FURTHER TRIMMING OF HIS LIST:
“I’m going to cut it down again. Maybe around New Years, I think. After that I’ll have a time around when I’m going to commit.”
ON THE PART OF HIS GAME HE IS WORKING TO DEVELOP:
“I work on everything every day with every single workout, so it’s hard to pick one thing. I really concentrate on getting better at different positions. Like, if I’m at the wing, I can have like seven rebounds and do a little bit of everything. I work on being dominant.”
RIVALS' REACTION
It’s still a bit too early to guess where Thomas may land for college, but he has ties to Auburn that suggest Pearl will have every opportunity to be a major player once he gets Thomas on campus.
Duke, Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, K-State, UConn and Pitt also feel like players at this juncture. Thomas plans to trim his list sometime around Jan. 1 and provide a bit more clarity on where things stand at that time.