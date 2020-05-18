A five-star point guard prospect, Lander is one of Archie Miller’s t op recruiting wins to date. He originally committed to the program in February and rumors continued to swirl around a move into the 2020 class. That became official on Monday which will give IU one of the most talented playmakers from the incoming batch of freshmen in the sport next season.

Indiana has found its lead guard for the new season in Khristian Lander. One of the best point guard prospects in the 2021 class decided to move a year up and into the 2020 class on Monday which he made it official by signing with the Hoosiers.

Sitting now as the 24th rated prospect in America, Lander is primed to see immediate minutes next season. While he still has to get stronger and refine various portions to his game, IU remained in a major need at the point guard spot and could not have answered such a void much better than the reclassification of the five-star guard.

Lander joins a somewhat crowded backcourt in Bloomington in the fall but possesses the speed, quickness and above all else, talent, that not many on Indiana’s roster can. Al Durham, Armaan Franklin and Robert Phinisee will return, while Lander will join former travel teammates Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway on campus. Miller will have no shortage of shooters, athletes, and playmakers to pick from whenever it comes to plotting various lineups onto the floor.

Jordan Geronimo rounds out Indiana’s top-25 recruiting class that will impact the program in the coming months. IU also sits with the commitment of junior center Logan Duncomb who now becomes its lone recruit out of the 2021 class.