FT. MYERS. Fla. – Jasper Johnson was one of the top performers on Monday at the City of Palms Classic, and the junior guard has the offer list to match his high-end talent. He spoke with Rivals following his 13-point effort about his impending top-10 and his official visit to Missouri.

*****

ON HIS NOVEMBER MISSOURI VISIT:

“I love it there. Coach [Dennis] Gates always keeps it real with me. He’s been reaching out to me for a while. We’ve been in contact for a year now and we stay in contact each and every day. I see his plan for me.”

ON MIZZOU’S RECENT RECRUITING SUCCESS:

"I know coach Gates really trusts his players. He allows them to find a role in his system, so kids like the way he talks."

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE:

“Hopefully, I can go to college and do nine months. Then, hopefully, be in the lottery – a first-round pick.”

ON HIS RECRUITMENT TIMETABLE:

“There are some other schools that I haven't visited involved, but I’m going to make a top 10 soon then think about visits from there."

ON HIS FAMILY’’S ATHLETIC HISTORY:

“My dad (Dennis Johnson) and my uncle (Derrick Johnson) played football at Kentucky, and my other uncle (Julius Yeast) played football for Ohio State. They all went to the NFL. The Kentucky coaches know about that history. I've talked to them about it.”