Basketball Recruiting - Five-star guard Bruce Thornton picks Ohio State

The Ohio State coaching staff has a new reason to be thankful today. The Buckeyes received word that five-star point guard Bruce Thornton decided to end his recruitment with a commitment in their favor.

"It was the connection I built with Coach [Chris] Holtmann and Coach Jake Diebler," Thornton said. "It was an on and off the court relationship. I just trust them. I haven't even met them in person yet, but we've had really good conversations so the trust was big."

Earlier this month, the Class of 2022 prospect trimmed a long list of schools down to a top five that included Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and Purdue along with Ohio State. With his high school season now underway and having a strong feeling about the Buckeyes, Thornton saw no reason to let the process drag on any longer.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound point guard is one of the top floor generals in the country, regardless of class. He has a great sense for knowing when to play more of a facilitating role and when his teams needs him to go get a bucket. Defensively, he’s a really well-rounded defender as he’s tough on the ball and off the ball. His size and strength allow him to be tough on the boards as well.

Thornton is already the third member of Ohio State’s 2022 class, joining four-star shooting guard Roddy Gayle Jr. and three-star shooting guard Bowen Hardman.