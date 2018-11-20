Anthony Edwards entered a high school a member of the 2019 class. About half-way through his sophomore year, he decided, for a variety of reasons, to transfer from Therrell High School in Atlanta to Holy Spirit Prep on the other side of town and reclassify into the 2020 class.

Today, the current No. 3 overall played in the 2020 class decided to go back to the 2019 class where he will be ranked among the top overall prospects in his original class.

“He just feels like he’s ready to go to the next level,” Edwards’ trainer, Justin Holland, told Rivals.com. “If you look at how he played last summer, there is no reason for him to come back and do that again if he doesn’t have to. My phone has been blowing up.”