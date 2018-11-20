Five-star guard Anthony Edwards reclassifies into the 2019 class
Anthony Edwards entered a high school a member of the 2019 class. About half-way through his sophomore year, he decided, for a variety of reasons, to transfer from Therrell High School in Atlanta to Holy Spirit Prep on the other side of town and reclassify into the 2020 class.
Today, the current No. 3 overall played in the 2020 class decided to go back to the 2019 class where he will be ranked among the top overall prospects in his original class.
“He just feels like he’s ready to go to the next level,” Edwards’ trainer, Justin Holland, told Rivals.com. “If you look at how he played last summer, there is no reason for him to come back and do that again if he doesn’t have to. My phone has been blowing up.”
The plan for Edwards is to begin taking official visits soon, but don’t expect a decision any time soon.
“We haven’t sat down talked about which schools he’s going to visit yet, but we will start soon,” Holland said. “Honestly, he’s wide open right now. He has to get to know some of these staffs better. It will probably be a while before he makes a decision.”
Expect the top schools in the country to all jump into the mix for Edwards. Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State and North Carolina are among the schools that have been involved with him. Auburn, Florida State and Georgia have had him on campus already unofficially.
Edwards will enter the 2019 rankings at No. 3 overall.