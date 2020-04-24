Five-star Greg Brown staying home, picks Texas
The G League made a late run, but in the end Shaka Smart and Texas won out to score maybe the most important recruit of his tenure in Austin when hometown five-star forward Greg Brown announced that he's a Longhorn.
Perhaps the most athletic player in high school basketball regardless of class, the 6-foot-8 combo forward is a top 10 prospect who Smart has spent years recruiting and a guy who knows the campus and program inside and out.
"For me, I have been going up there and hooping with those guys since I was a youngin’, since I was in eighth grade so I got to know those guys a lot better than at a lot of other places like Auburn since they are right down the street," Brown told Rivals.com in late March. "Plus, I am familiar with the facilities and the school because my dad used to work for the football team to check classes so I used to go up with there with him and walk around him. It is just the familiarity of the campus and just knowing the guys."
There have certainly been some ups and downs during Smart's tenure at Texas. But, the 2019-20 season saw the Horns show a lot of promise down the stretch and they will get everybody back. Adding a talent like Brown to a team that features an experienced backcourt and one of the Big 12's best frontcourt players in Jericho Sims is an ideal situation.
So, what does Brown bring to the table?
He's a nuclear athlete who is going to entertain fans with his ability to complete highlight plays and he's a guy that will be a nightmare to prepare for. Guard him with a big guy, Brown's athleticism and quickness will cause problems. Put a smaller wing on him and he'll score right over him in the post.
He does need to add weight and his jumper remains a work in progress but Brown is an elite rebounder who can also switch one through four on defense making him incredibly versatile.
Brown has been Texas' biggest target from the class of 2020 for several years and the work paid off. He's also the only member of their recruiting class.