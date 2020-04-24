The G League made a late run, but in the end Shaka Smart and Texas won out to score maybe the most important recruit of his tenure in Austin when hometown five-star forward Greg Brown announced that he's a Longhorn.

Perhaps the most athletic player in high school basketball regardless of class, the 6-foot-8 combo forward is a top 10 prospect who Smart has spent years recruiting and a guy who knows the campus and program inside and out.

"For me, I have been going up there and hooping with those guys since I was a youngin’, since I was in eighth grade so I got to know those guys a lot better than at a lot of other places like Auburn since they are right down the street," Brown told Rivals.com in late March. "Plus, I am familiar with the facilities and the school because my dad used to work for the football team to check classes so I used to go up with there with him and walk around him. It is just the familiarity of the campus and just knowing the guys."