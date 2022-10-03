MANSFIELD, Texas – Annor Boateng was on the receiving end of a massive ranking bump in Rivals’ last update, and the class-of-2024 guard spent the weekend at the Wootten150 Camp proving it was well deserved. The Arkansas-based standout now sits at No. 13 in the Rivals150 and was one of the most effective players at the event. He showed the ability to contribute in a litany of ways, not the least of which is getting to his spots with ease and scoring through contact.

Following the final day of camp, Boateng chatted with Rivals about where his recruitment currently stands.





ON THE SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

It’s basically LSU, Auburn, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“In October, I'm going to go to LSU. They want me to come up there. I’m probably going to go to Auburn, too. I think LSU will be unofficial. I’m not sure about Auburn.”

ON LSU’S PITCH

“I talk mainly to Cody Toppert. He sends me a lot of film. I know he has a lot of NBA experience. Every Friday, he sends me a film of great players. Basically, they are like tips to help me get better and I appreciate that a lot from him.”

ON WHAT HE HOPES TO SEE DURING HIS LSU VISIT

“I really just want to see the campus and how everything is set up. I want to see if all that is a fit for me and if I could be comfortable living there.”

ON AUBURN

"I've been there for an elite camp. I think I was in 10th grade … I think. They offered me at the camp. I liked the head coach a lot at the cap and the staff is really good. He gave me good advice about the little things we need to do to improve. I talk a lot to Coach [Wes] Flanigan. He used to stay in Arkansas like me, so there’s a connection there."



ON WHERE THINGS STAND WITH IN-STATE ARKANSAS

"They are really big on recruiting players froM Arkansas, so they like me. They always hit me up. The whole staff has my number, and they all text me here and there. They send me updates about the team and everything."

ON IF HE KNOWS ARKANSAS COMMIT LAYDEN BLOCKER

"I know him a little bit. I used to play against him when he went to Little Rock Chritsian. I’m actually pretty cool with both him and his brother (Landren Blocker).”

ON MIZZOU

"I have talked to Kyle Smithpeters a lot. He’s really great. He’s so laid back and nice. I connect with him really well. I know him as a person, and I feel like if they have people like him on staff, it could be a good match for me.”



