Five-star forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has made his choice.

A 6-foot-9 power forward from Kansas City who is playing his senior year at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Robinson-Earl told Rivals.com that he will play his college ball for Jay Wright and the Villanova Wildcats.



The No. 10 player in the country, Robinson-Earl was able to develop a strong relationship with Wright and his staff, and he felt comfortable on his official visit.

"It's a small community so everybody is real tight with each other and when I went on my visit I enjoyed how tight everybody is and how much they support the team," said Robinson-Earl. "Philadelphia is kind of a pro town but everybody there is down for Villanova and I thought that was cool.

"I respected them a lot to even offer me as a kid from the Kansas area because a lot of schools held back because of where I'm from."