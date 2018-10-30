Five-star forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes his choice
Five-star forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has made his choice.
A 6-foot-9 power forward from Kansas City who is playing his senior year at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Robinson-Earl told Rivals.com that he will play his college ball for Jay Wright and the Villanova Wildcats.
The No. 10 player in the country, Robinson-Earl was able to develop a strong relationship with Wright and his staff, and he felt comfortable on his official visit.
"It's a small community so everybody is real tight with each other and when I went on my visit I enjoyed how tight everybody is and how much they support the team," said Robinson-Earl. "Philadelphia is kind of a pro town but everybody there is down for Villanova and I thought that was cool.
"I respected them a lot to even offer me as a kid from the Kansas area because a lot of schools held back because of where I'm from."
One of the most polished and skilled players in the class of 2019, Robinson-Earl is a big-time rebounder who has plenty of back-to-the-basket game. However, over the past year he's greatly expanded his perimeter game and his belief that Villanova is the best place to expand his game.
"They demand everybody shoot the ball and that's something that I'm trying to work on," said Robinson-Earl. "They tell me that I can guard any position on the floor because I'm quick on my feet and have defensive discipline. Being able to be tall, versatile and quick, and play good defense can get me on the floor early."
The defending national champion now boasts one of the best recruiting classes that Wright has ever put together. In addition to Robinson-Earl, Villanova landed five-star shooting guard Bryan Antoine, four-star point guard Justin Moore and four-star power forward Eric Dixon. The group will now rank No. 2 overall in 2019's team recruiting rankings.
