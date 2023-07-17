HENDERSON, Nev. – There's always the possibility of a late twist or turn in the recruiting world, but, barring something unforeseen, the pages in the final chapter of Flory Bidunga’s process seem to be turning. The five-star center is one of the most in-demand prospects in the country because of the wide-ranging impact he has on nearly every facet of the games in which he plays.

Double-doubles have become the norm for him during his junior year and his rim protection is second to none. Add in a steadily diversifying offensive game, and you have a prospect that seems ready to leave a mark on any college conference in the country from the moment he plays his first game. Just where he’ll play that game is the only remaining question, and it's one Bindunga could be close to answering.

Rivals recently spoke with the indiana-based center about his process and where things stand in relation to his impending college commitment.





ON HIS VISIT TO DUKE

“It was great. It was nice to get to see everything and meet with everyone. Everyone on the staff was there, so that meant a lot.”

ON WHAT HE DID ON DUKE’S CAMPUS

“We met the staff and got to know each other a lot more. And we did a bunch of stuff together.”

ON IF HE WILL TAKE ADDIITONAL VISITS

“I’m pretty much done with visits now. That will be the last I think.”

ON IF HE HAS SET A DECISION DATE

“Not really. I don’t want to be in a rush or anything like that, so I’m going to think a little about it before I do anything. I just want to take my time.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A SCHOOL

“I want to get to the next level, so which school can help me improve myself is a big piece. Which school sets me up best for that is a big thing. Then the coaching staff, too and the school. All that matters.”