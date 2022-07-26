Five-star F Omaha Biliew chooses Iowa State

Iowa State added a second top-30 prospect to its 2023 class on Tuesday, when five-star forward Omaha Biliew announced his commitment to the Cyclones. Biliew. is the first five-star to choose Iowa State since it landed Lindell Wigginton in 2017 and represents a massive recruiting victory for second-year head coach T. J. Otzelberger.

Below, Rivals.com has a closer look at what the Cyclones are getting and what Biliew's choice means for the program.





WHAT IOWA STATE IS GETTING: Biliew's physical attributes are what pop off the page. He’s all of 6-foot-8 and moves incredibly well both laterally and vertically, a combination that grants him endless versatility at both ends of the floor. He guards multiple positions and is as battle tested as players come, having played his AAU ball for Peach Jam champions MoKan Elite and high school hoops for Link Academy, which navigated a major national schedule a year ago. Biliew was a bit inconsistent as a junior at Link and didn’t always impact games in the way he’d like, but he seems to be rounding into form as he approaches his senior season. He made his mark at NBA Top100 camp last month, where he gave former No. 1 overall prospect GG Jackson all he could handle in a head-to-head matchup before helping lead his grassroots team to a Peach Jam championship. He has been attacking the rim with consistency as of late, which is promising for a prospect whose offensive game has been inconsistent at times. The most encouraging thing about Biliew is how he impacts games on the glass and the defensive end even when he isn’t scoring at an ideal clip.