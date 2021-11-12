Five-star F Mark Mitchell to decide next month

DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- We’ve reached the homestretch of Mark Mitchell’s recruitment. The five-star forward sits roughly a month away from announcing his college choice, and Duke, UCLA and Missouri are the only schools left standing, Rivals,com recently caught up with Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy standout to discuss his headspace as he approaches decision day.





ON HIS FINALISTS

“Missouri is in there with UCLA and Duke and that’s about it. I think people know that me and Kansas are not really talking anymore. It’s just those three schools now.”

ON HIS DECISION TIMETABLE

“I’ll probably make a decision, like, next month. I’m not sure exactly when, but next month.”

ON IF HE PLANS TO TAKE ANY MORE VISITS

“No. I won’t be going back to any of them. I’ve seen all I need to see. I’ve been to every school twice, so that’s all I need.”

ON UCLA

“I love Mick [Cronin]. He’s a real dude. He tells you how it is and everything. I like the way they play, too. They have Peyton [Watson] and guys that play like me, so I can kind of see how I’d fit. I love the way they play.”

ON DUKE

“They need a guy like me, with Wendell [Moore] and AJ [Griffin]. Then, with Paolo [Banchero] maybe leaving next year, they won't have that versatile guy that does everything. They think I can come in and foil that spot. Also, my relationship with Coach [Jon] Scheyer is great. We talk all the time. He’s young, so he vibes with me and we talk about all sorts of things.”

ON MIZZOU

“You know, I have a great relationship with the coaches there. It's almost like family for me. I’m just feeling everything out. They have a good situation there. They’re trying to build something new. I think I could be an intricate part of that. I know Aidan Shaw very well, too.”

ON THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTOR TO HIS DECISION

“Just fit, opportunity and where my heart’s at. That’s the last typing and that’s what I’m trying to figure out right now. I still don't know. I’m even keel for now.”



