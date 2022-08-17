Five-star F Bryson Tiller settling into new home, pondering visits

One of the most recent pickups for the second-year Overtime Elite, Bryson Tiller arrives at the Atlanta-based program with a heap of early hype, NBA potential and host of major scholarship offers. The 2025 standout is taking his time when it comes to his recruitment, however, and says little about his plans or feelings on specific schools.

Rivals recently caught up with Tiller to discuss potential future visits and his future after OTE.

ON HIS COLLEGE/PRO PLANS AFTER OTE

”I’m definitely going to college after I leave OTE.”

ON POSSIBLE FALL VISITS

“I haven’t taken any visits yet. I’m really just focused on developing as a player and as a person. I have some offers from some schools that I’m looking into more and more every day. I have a lot of time, though.”

ON FUTURE VISITS

“You know you have your bluebloods. I’d also like to visit Indiana. I think Georgia would be a good school, too. That’s all down the road, though.”

ON HIS DECISION TO JOIN OTE

“I feel like it was the personnel here. You have the best coaches and facilities and then the social aspect of it. You have all the content and the skill development. It’s really beyond any other regular school.”