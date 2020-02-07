The top-rated guard in the 2022 class, Dior Johnson, made quick work of his college recruitment. The five-star guard committed to Syracuse on Friday evening, a week after taking an unofficial visit to the ACC program.

“I got a relationship with the whole staff. They have been recruiting me since the seventh grade. It felt like home,” Johnson said. “I know they’re going to let me play my game and my style”

Attending Mayfair High School in California, Johnson is a native of Saugerties, New York. The east coast native grew up less than a three-hour drive from the Syracuse campus. He had already picked up offers from Alabama, Arizona State, LSU, Memphis, Oregon, and St. John’s.