Five-star Dennis Evans commits to Louisville

Dennis Evans
Five-star center Dennis Evans committed to Kenny Payne and Louisville on Sunday, choosing the Cardinals over TCU, Missouri and a few others. Below, Rivals.com's Travis Graf breaks down what this commitment means for the Cards.


WHAT THE CARDINALS ARE GETTING IN EVANS

Evans is the best rim protector in the 2023 class and arguably the best in high school basketball regardless of class. Defensively, this is a huge addition for Payne and his staff as the Cardinals ranked 228th nationally in blocks per game and were analytically one of the worst defensive teams in the country.

Evans’ offense is a bunch of flashes, but the flashes are very intriguing. He’s developed his jump hook, jumper, and passing ability out of the post quite a bit over the past year-plus. He’s still raw and likely won’t be called upon to be an offensive workhorse, but he’ll be a consistent lob threat at the dunker spot and will operate out of post ups and face ups pretty often.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR LOUISVILLE

Payne and the Louisville coaching staff have already begun to overhaul their roster, and three Cardinals players entered their name into the transfer portal this week, with more expected in the coming days. Louisville’s next step will be to attack the transfer portal as they look to fill the roster with not only talent, but experience as well. Look for the Cardinals to heavily pursue guard and wing options, with the only high school addition remaining on the board most likely being a potential reclass from 2024 wing Trentyn Flowers.

