Five-star center Dennis Evans committed to Kenny Payne and Louisville on Sunday, choosing the Cardinals over TCU , Missouri and a few others. Below, Rivals.com's Travis Graf breaks down what this commitment means for the Cards.

Evans is the best rim protector in the 2023 class and arguably the best in high school basketball regardless of class. Defensively, this is a huge addition for Payne and his staff as the Cardinals ranked 228th nationally in blocks per game and were analytically one of the worst defensive teams in the country.

Evans’ offense is a bunch of flashes, but the flashes are very intriguing. He’s developed his jump hook, jumper, and passing ability out of the post quite a bit over the past year-plus. He’s still raw and likely won’t be called upon to be an offensive workhorse, but he’ll be a consistent lob threat at the dunker spot and will operate out of post ups and face ups pretty often.