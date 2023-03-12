PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-12 15:27:24 -0500') }}
basketball
Edit
Five-star Dennis Evans commits to Louisville
Travis Graf
•
Basketball Recruiting
National Basketball Recruiting Analyst
Five-star center Dennis Evans committed to Kenny Payne and Louisville on Sunday, choosing the Cardinals over TCU, Missouri and a few others. Below, Rivals.com's Travis Graf breaks down what this commitment means for the Cards.
*****
2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team
2025 Rankings: Top 80
Transfer Portal: Latest news
*****
WHAT THE CARDINALS ARE GETTING IN EVANS
Evans is the best rim protector in the 2023 class and arguably the best in high school basketball regardless of class. Defensively, this is a huge addition for Payne and his staff as the Cardinals ranked 228th nationally in blocks per game and were analytically one of the worst defensive teams in the country.
Evans’ offense is a bunch of flashes, but the flashes are very intriguing. He’s developed his jump hook, jumper, and passing ability out of the post quite a bit over the past year-plus. He’s still raw and likely won’t be called upon to be an offensive workhorse, but he’ll be a consistent lob threat at the dunker spot and will operate out of post ups and face ups pretty often.
*****
WHAT’S NEXT FOR LOUISVILLE
Payne and the Louisville coaching staff have already begun to overhaul their roster, and three Cardinals players entered their name into the transfer portal this week, with more expected in the coming days. Louisville’s next step will be to attack the transfer portal as they look to fill the roster with not only talent, but experience as well. Look for the Cardinals to heavily pursue guard and wing options, with the only high school addition remaining on the board most likely being a potential reclass from 2024 wing Trentyn Flowers.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