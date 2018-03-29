A change is coming in the way high school prospects view the best way to achieve their NBA dreams. Thursday, small forward Darius Bazley of Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton became the second five-star prospect from the class of 2018 to forgo college basketball for professional basketball.

In a story first reported by Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, the 6-foot-8 forward confirmed that he has decommitted from Syracuse and will opt to play in the NBA's developmental league, the G League.

“This is a life-changing decision,” Bazley told Charania. “I put a lot of thinking into this with my mom and close circle, especially sitting down with her. It’s just like making the decision to which college you want to go to. Me and her did some talking, and I prayed on it. I talked to my high school coach, Steve, who played overseas, and then I talked to a couple of guys in the G League who have experience. Ultimately, playing professional basketball has always been my dream. It’s always going to be the dream goal, always going to be the goal until I achieve it. This is going to put me one step closer to doing so.