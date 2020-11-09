 Basketball Recruiting - Five-star Chet Holmgren breaks down top 7
Five-star Chet Holmgren breaks down top 7

Krysten Peek
Chandler, AZ - Chet Holmgren is a top 3 player in American and is down to a final 7 of Gonzaga, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State, Memphis, North Carolina and Georgetown. Holmgren was one of the best players at the Pangos All American Festival this past weekend and averaged 21.5 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks in his two games. Rivals.com sat down with the five-star center to get the latest on his recruitment, decision time frame and whether or not the G-League route is a serious option.

