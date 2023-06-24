Cam Scott isn’t too absorbed with bettering himself on the hardwood that he doesn’t take a second to smell the proverbial flowers every once in a while.

“From time to time I do think back about how far I’ve come,” Scott said. “I don’t dwell on it though; I’m one of those players who could never be satisfied because I know there’s always more that I could do. I’m hard on myself that way.”

How hard?

Most elite prospects say they don’t put a great deal of stock into rankings because the only ranking they care about is on NBA Draft night; Scott, however, wouldn’t rest on his laurels even if he’s fortunate enough to shake hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“Yeah, not even then; I’d be happy, but that’s when even more work would start,” Scott said. “Like I said, I’m always looking at what I can do more of or what I can do better. That’s just my mindset.”

That mentality set the tone for a strong spring in the Nike EYBL where he averaged 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists a game for Team United (N.C.).

This past high school season, Scott averaged 19 points, six rebounds and three assists a game, leading Lexington (S.C.) to the state semifinals.

“Getting that far in the state tournament and coming up short was one of those easy motivators,” said Scott, who checks in at No. 11 overall in the Rivals150. “I always use things like that to help me elevate my mindset and how I prepare.”

His latest motivator came after falling just short of making USA Basketball’s U19 team. Scott was one of just a handful of high school players that made it to the final cut.

“It was a great experience to be able to compete against older guys and other top guys in my class,” Scott said. “I always learn from every experience, and to see how far I’ve come from the first time I tried out for USA made me want to just keep going harder. But, yeah, not making it is gonna be a big motivator for me.”

The never satisfied approach and the production that comes as a result has made the 6-foot-6 scoring guard a can’t miss prospect for droves of college coaches.