Five-star Cade Cunningham is down to a final five
The top-ranked guard in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham, has decided to make another move with his recruitment. The five-star prospect told Rivals.com that he has narrowed his school list to a group of five.
A 6-foot-7 playmaker that took the travel circuit by storm this summer, Cunningham was originally set on a top 10. He has now narrowed his school list to Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Washington, he told Rivals.com.
He discussed the reasoning behind the select group. “I think each school brings something different,” he said. “I feel like, after looking into all of my schools, these schools would be good fits, whichever one that I choose has good coaches and they are all special in their own way.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Florida: “I think they are doing something special. They just got a big class that came in this past year. Coach (Mike) White is a really good coach and I think that he is doing something special over there."
Kentucky: “That is a big, prestigious school. They put out a ton of top pros and they win.”
North Carolina: “Coach Roy (Williams), he is a legendary coach, they have Cole (Anthony) in there right now but I think that he will be out which would make the spot for me. Coach Roy has done a really good job of recruiting me and I feel that would be a good spot for me.”
Oklahoma State: “My brother is there now, it is close to home and I think they are building something special over there.”
Washington: “Coach (Mike) Hopkins, I spent some time in Greece with him, he brings a different approach to the game and to recruiting and he is just a good person to be around. Being in Greece with him, I was able to pick his mind a little bit and he is just somebody that I would like to play for.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Much of the news pertaining to Cunningham of late was not because of his own doings but rather thanks to a college coaching hire. Cannen Cunningham, a former SMU standout and the older brother of the rising senior, was named an assistant coach at Oklahoma State last month.
While many jumped to the conclusion that Cunningham would immediately commit to OK State, instead, he told Rivals.com upon the hiring that he remained wide-open. “My recruitment is still completely open," he stated. "I love my brother forever and that is obviously a big factor but it doesn’t determine my recruitment.”
Down to a select five, Cunningham is hoping to keep the process moving. “I want to sign by the early signing period. I want to be done with it by then and take all of my visits before then,” he stated. “No visits are lined up yet. I am going to talk to my five schools and figure it out.”
Look for Cunningham to take his round of official visits this fall before coming to a college decision. More than likely, he will end up in Stillwater and become the face of the Cowboys’ program and thus, attract further premier talent to play alongside him. However, Mike Boynton will still have to defeat some of the game’s best for the talents of the program altering sort of prospect.