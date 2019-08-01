The top-ranked guard in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham, has decided to make another move with his recruitment. The five-star prospect told Rivals.com that he has narrowed his school list to a group of five. A 6-foot-7 playmaker that took the travel circuit by storm this summer, Cunningham was originally set on a top 10. He has now narrowed his school list to Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Washington, he told Rivals.com. He discussed the reasoning behind the select group. “I think each school brings something different,” he said. “I feel like, after looking into all of my schools, these schools would be good fits, whichever one that I choose has good coaches and they are all special in their own way.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida: “I think they are doing something special. They just got a big class that came in this past year. Coach (Mike) White is a really good coach and I think that he is doing something special over there." Kentucky: “That is a big, prestigious school. They put out a ton of top pros and they win.” North Carolina: “Coach Roy (Williams), he is a legendary coach, they have Cole (Anthony) in there right now but I think that he will be out which would make the spot for me. Coach Roy has done a really good job of recruiting me and I feel that would be a good spot for me.” Oklahoma State: “My brother is there now, it is close to home and I think they are building something special over there.” Washington: “Coach (Mike) Hopkins, I spent some time in Greece with him, he brings a different approach to the game and to recruiting and he is just a good person to be around. Being in Greece with him, I was able to pick his mind a little bit and he is just somebody that I would like to play for.”

