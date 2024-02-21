The top uncommitted prospect in the 2024 class came off the board on Wednesday, when five-star center Derik Queen finally put his recruitment to bed and chose Maryland. The Old Line State-born Queen picked the Terrapins over finalists Indiana, Kansas and Houston and became the program’s highest-rated signee since top-10 prospect Diamond Stone in 2015 in the process.

Below, Rivals explores what head coach Kevin Willard and his staff are getting in Queen, who is currently ranked the No. 15 player in the 2024 class as well as what it means for the future.





WHAT MARYLAND IS GETTING

An absolute force in the paint, Queen is more than just a bruiser. The 6-foot-10 queen has some of the most reliable hands of any big man in the country and a remarkable touch around the rim. He’s done major and noticeable work when it comes to reshaping his body over the last year and has become a more explosive and athletic prospect because of it. The 240-pound center retains the ability to play above the rim and contort his massive frame in a way that helps him impact games on the glass, creating extra possessions and racking up double-doubles. He’s an incredibly gifted passer out of the post as well. Queen isn’t a particularly reliable long-range shooter but he’s capable of knocking down an open look or two if left alone. He’s become a better rim protector as he’s reshaped his body but isn’t quite elite on that front just yet. His offensive game will take the next step as he becomes a more confident shooter outside of 12 feet. The years he’s spent at national power Montverde Academy seem to have helped him from both a conditioning and motor standpoint, as Queen is familiar with the effort it takes to compete at a truly high level day in and day out, both in practice and against a national schedule filled with high-level matchups.