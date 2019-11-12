“I’m going to be attending the University of Kansas," Thompson told Rivals.com. "Bill Self made a great pitch to me on how I can fit into the system and how ( Devon ) Dotson is more than likely going to leave so that’s going to be opening the point guard position and be a place where I can come in and make an immediate impact and win at a high level."

The 6-foot-4 guard at Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington told Rivals.com that he has decided to play for Bill Self at Kansas over his other finalists North Carolina , Oklahoma and Oklahoma State .

Ranked No. 19 overall in the class of 2020, Thompson is a highly skilled and versatile guard. He shoots extremely well from deep, is a high level playmaker for others and has been on a steady upward trajectory with his game since he broke onto the scene as a freshman in high school.

Thompson's father Rod played for Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts in college and that relationship played a huge role. Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA earlier this Fall and the relationship formed over years allowed Thompson and his family to feel comfortable with picking the Jayhawks after meeting with Self and athletic director Jeff Long during the recruiting process.

“That’s a big part," said Thompson of his relationship with Self and his staff. "If I would have just met them or if they had gotten in super late in the process I probably wouldn’t have chosen them. Because they have been there and talked to me and been through the whole situation I feel pretty comfortable.”

The third member of the Jayhawks recruiting class, Thompson joins Rivals150 big man Gethro Muscadin and arguably the best junior college prospect in the country, wing Tyon Grant-Foster. Overall, the class moves No. 7 in the 2020 team rankings.

