Basketball Recruiting - Five-star Bruce Thornton talks UGA, Purdue, Indiana

CARTERSVILLE, GA. -- Five-star point guard Bruce Thornton does not lack for options. The class-of-2022 prospect has a laundry list of scholarship offers that he’ll eventually narrow down. For now, however, Thornton remains in the information-gathering stage of his recruitment. Below, he discusses a few schools of interest and what the future might hold as it relates to his process.





ON SCHOOLS IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT

“There are a lot of schools actually, but if i have to throw out a few I’d say Georgia, Ohio State, Purdue, Indiana, Alabama.”





ON GEORGIA

“I like Tom Crean a lot. He’s a good coach. Of course, the family tradition. My parents went there. It’s like home up there for me basically.”





ON HIS PARENTS' TIME AT GEORGIA

“My dad played football there and then went to the NFL, My mom played basketball there, too.”





ON HIS FAMILY TIES TO UGA

“It doesn’t matter that much. My mom always tells me that this is my journey. She’s been telling me that since I was young. I listened to that and I know it’s my own choice.”





ON INDIANA

“[Assistant coach] Mike Roberts is my guy there. He’s really keeping in contact with me. I like talking to him. He makes me feel like it’s home for me. He communicates with me eally well.”





ON A POSSIBLE VISIT TO INDIANA

“I think I want to visit, yeah. But I obviously haven’t taken any visits yet because we can’t.”





ON SCHOOLS HE WANTS TO VISIT WHEN THE TIE COMES

“I haven’t really made my mind up about that yet but I’ll let you know when I do.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS HE WANTS TO DISCUSS

“Yeah, Purdue. Let’s talk about Purdue.”





ON PURDUE

“I really like them a lot. They are very consistent with me. They have really done a good job staying in contact since they offered me and they tell me how I will fit in the offense.”





ON THE BOILERMAKER STAFF

“I talk to Matt Painter mostly but also coach [Micah] Shrewsberry. Coach Painter is really honest with me. He tells me things straight up. He tells me he can give me an opportunity but it’s up to me to make the best of it.”





ON HOW HE FITS AT PURDUE:

“They like big, physical guards like me, so it seems like that is right up my alley. They like my game. They like the way I set up everybody else.”



