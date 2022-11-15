Below, Travis Graf takes a look at what kind of prospects the Razorbacks are getting and what this means for Arkansas moving forward.

Eric Musselman added the potential crown jewel to the Arkansas Razorbacks' 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday in the form of Baye Fall . The five-star forward chose Arkansas over Auburn , Seton Hall and Rutgers .

At 6-foot-10, Fall is blessed with tremendous length that adds to his potential on both ends of the court. He’s a rangy forward that can play both the four and the five depending on the system. Fall is athletic and interjects that into the game whenever he’s on the court. He moves well, especially for his size.

Despite being a high-quality athlete, for Fall to take the next step in his progression, he needs to add muscle quickly. Defensively, he serves as a rim protector and does a good job of guarding pick and rolls, but needs to work on discipline at that end of the court. Offensively, he’s best suited out of the dunker spot, using his athleticism to high point missed shots and lobs from driving guards.

He’s shown an expanding skill set — outside shooting and post fades — at that end of the court, but simplifying his game might be the best thing for him to do at the college level.