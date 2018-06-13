Five-star Bassey commits to Western Kentucky, will reclassify
For some time now, Rick Stansbury and Western Kentucky have been considered the behind the scenes team to beat for Charles Bassey.
That proved to be good information as sources confirmed multiple reports that the five-star big man has committed to the Stansbury and WKU.
Not only has the 6-foot-11 Bassey committed, he is expected to enroll as a member of the class of 2018.
An instant impact player and likely first round NBA Draft pick in 2019, landing Bassey and getting him to come in a year earlier than anticipated is a huge pull for Stansbury and his staff.
Physically strong, Bassey is a superior rebounder, protects the rim and should be a competent low post scorer as soon as he arrives in Bowling Green.
Bassey joins a strong seven man class that already includes top 80 wing player Dalano Banton.