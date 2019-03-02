B.J. Boston Bob Blanchard / Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

B.J. Boston has long been considered one of the top prospects in the country, but he’s elevated his status in the 2020 class over the past year to the point where he is now ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the 2020 Rivals150. He’s had a terrific junior season at Norcross (Ga.) and will be playing in a monster 7A state tournament semifinal matchup on Saturday afternoon against McEachern, which has several of his teammates from AOT including Sharife Cooper and Auburn-bound Isaac Okoro. The 6-foot-7 shooting guard’s recruitment continues to tick up as well. Most recently he took an official visit to Kentucky and left with a scholarship offer from the Wildcats. Kentucky sent an assistant to watch his game on Wednesday night as well. Previously, he has taken official visits to Alabama, Auburn, Duke and Florida.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Boston broke down all his official visits to date, including his new offer from Kentucky. Alabama: “Coach Avery [Johnson] is a good guy. I really like how he knows what he’s doing and knows what it takes for guys to get to the League.” Auburn: “Coach [Bruce] Pearl, he just keeps it 100 with those guys. He’s a family man and wants to take care of his players.” Duke: “They are really good too. I like their coaching staff. They are a fun group of guys. I’m pretty close with Jordan Goldwire and Cam Reddish. They haven’t really told me anything specific about Duke other than they really like it.” Florida: “That was a good visit. They have a good coaching staff. I really like those guys. I’m close with them.” Kentucky: “I’m thankful for the offer and that they came to see me. They have a good coaching staff. They are fun to be around and good to talk to. They want to keep working hard and getting better.”

RIVALS REACTION