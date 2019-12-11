SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Still only 15 years old, five-star sophomore guard Amari Bailey has already seen and done just about anything that a player his age could.

Originally from Chicago, the 6-foot-4 scorer plays for a Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon team that is a high school version of a popular rock band, he's won a Gold medal with USA Basketball and he's already committed and decommitted from both DePaul and UCLA.

The commitments were certainly a learning experience.

“I’ve learned to just take my time," Bailey told Rivals.com. "I felt good about both of the decisions and I don’t regret either one of them. So now I’m taking my time and getting to know coaches a little bit more but I was fine with both, just sometimes stuff happens.”

Now, he's focused on his game and showing what he's about on the floor.

“I’m just being more aggressive when I look for my shot," said Bailey. "What I like to do best that’s coming to light is my passing. But I’m just being more aggressive.

“Playing physical is just natural. That’s my grit. I’m from Chicago and that’s just what we know. I love physicality too.”