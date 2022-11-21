The Texas Longhorns landed their second five-star commitment for the month of November on Monday. Top-10 senior guard AJ Johnson chose to play for Chris Beard and the Longhorns over LSU, Louisville and pro options. Below, Johnson breaks down his decision and Travis Graf discusses Johnson's game and the fit in Austin.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Why he chose Texas: “I just felt like, out of all of the colleges, that it was somewhere that I could see myself. I went on my visit there and I just saw how they lived every day, and the people they’re around every day. The workouts and the practices, I could just see myself thriving in that environment and being comfortable there and vibing with those people.” Coaching staff’s vision for him: “They want me to come in and make an impact right away, even with me just being a freshman. Coach (Chris) Beard just says that he wants me to make an impact right away.” Who he’s recruiting to join him: “I’m trying to get Isaiah Miranda to come, and I already know Ron (Holland) is committed.” What Texas fans can look forward to: “A winning spirit, a very humble and happy person, and for me to win and put on a show.”

COMMITMENT ANALYSIS