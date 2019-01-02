COLUMBIA, SC. – The country of Canada has become a consistent producer for some of the best up-and-coming talent in any given year. Addison Patterson might be its next elite export as the five-star junior recapped his recent move to the United States, the programs that have a giant impression on him and that chances of reclassifying and enrolling in college next fall. “The move has been good. I like Arizona and I like the people,” Patterson said about his move to Bella Vista Prep. “I am starting to get a feel for my team and my coaches. I am just trying to play well and win some games. It has been going well.” Attention towards Patterson has been in short supply, though Illinois and Oregon are the two programs that have remained steady in their pursuit, as USC has begun to pick things up of late, too.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Illinois: “They are cool. They are showing a lot of love so I appreciate that. They are just telling me that I would fit in and that they need a wing scorer and they like to run in transition and score a lot so I would fit in.” Oregon: “They have been showing me that they would appreciate me coming there and that they really want me. I think that it is a great program and they get to the tournament every year and they are always competing. It is a good school. “I have talked to Abu (Kigab) a little bit and he said that he likes it. He is still trying to find his footing but he likes it a lot.” USC: “They have been showing me a lot of love. I have an offer there and they want me to come out for a visit, too. They are selling how they will have a very good team and that is really important to me. I want to go to a school that is competing for winning the tournament. I only want to be in college for one year and I want to win the tournament.”

WHAT'S NEXT & RIVALS' REACTION