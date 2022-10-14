Kentucky added one of their top targets in 2023 on Wednesday with the addition of five-star center Aaron Bradshaw. Bradshaw, who is ranked No. 8 in the rising senior class, chose the Wildcats over the G League Ignite, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma State and UCLA. Rivals.com's Travis Graf takes a look at what Kentucky is getting in Bradshaw and the what this means for Kentucky moving forward.

WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING

Bradshaw is probably the safest bet out of any of the big men in the 2023 class. He moves unlike the majority of 7-footers, agile and quick on his feet. He’s a consistent lob threat from the dunker spot, and has developed a very consistent mid-range jumper. Defensively, Bradshaw alters every show in the painted area and blocks a ton of attempts close to the rim. He’s a rim-running rim protector that’s expanding his offensive game further out on the perimeter. The next step in Bradshaw’s development is to gain strength, specifically in his lower body, and to work on his grip strength, all while making sure his motor is consistently running at full throttle.

*****

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WILDCATS