North Carolina laid the foundation for its future on Wednesday, when head coach Hubert Davis landed a commitment from five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau of Branson (Mo.) Link Academy. Cadeau chose UNC over a long list of offers, including ones from fellow finalists Texas Tech, Texas, Louisville and Kansas. The newest Tar Heel discusses his decision with Rivals’ Rob Cassidy below.





IN HIS WORDS





ON WHY HE PICKED NORTH CAROLINA

“I like the program because of all the winning and all that. That’s what I like to do. I like to win, and they win a lot of games. I love the coaching staff because it’s really like a family. That’s what stands out about them. The whole staff either played for North Carolina or graduated from there, so that says a lot. It says a lot that everybody wants to come back to work there shows that it really is a family.”





ON WHEN HE KNEW UNC WAS THE PLACE FOR HIM

“I’ve known for a while. After the visit, I kind of knew that nobody was going to top North Carolina. The visit set the bar for every other college really, really high if that makes sense.”





ON HIS ROLE AS A TAR HEEL

“I’m going to come in as a starter. I’m going to be ready to play as a freshman, so that’;s cool. The biggest thing is the roster. Like, RJ Davis will be gone by the time I get there, so that opened up a spot for another point guard. I can come in and just fill RJ’s role.”





ON WHAT HE IS LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT BEING AT UNC

I’d say the schedule. Day in and day out, they play nationally ranked teams on national TV. They played at Madison Square Garden this year, and that;s cool. Definitely I’m looking forward to all those experiences playing on those kinds of courts.





ON RECLASSIFICATION RUMORS

No, I’m going to reclassify. I’m committing as a 2024 player.



