CJ Walker, a top-50 forward in the 2019 class, has decided to narrow his school list one last time before coming to a college decision. While no official visits have been scheduled, five now remain for one of the top breakout performers from July.

A 6-foot-8 forward that is known best for his versatility and energy, Walker first cut his list to a group of 12 earlier this month. After speaking things over with his family, he has narrowed his to Florida, Miami, Arizona, Oregon and LSU, a source told Rivals.com.

Walker has been a heavily recruited prospect for the past two years, but it wasn’t until last month that his recruitment hit the next level. During his time at the Nike Peach Jam, Walker wowed coaches and scouts alike with his production. Competing against the best at the Swoosh’s premier event, Walker posted per-game averages of 18.2 points (55 FG percentage), 7.8 rebounds, two blocks and 1.6 steals.

A commitment timeline has not been set and neither have any in-home visits or official visits. Expect those to be scheduled in the coming weeks, as a signing in November is still likely to occur.